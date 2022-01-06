Konami steps into NFTs for the 35th anniversary of ‘Castlevania’

Konami has announced that it is selling several Castlevania NFTs to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the series.

As Castlevania turns 35, Konami has decided to mark the occasion by hosting an auction for several NFTs featuring the game. Currently, 14 Castlevania-themed NFTs are listed on Konami’s site page.

“In commemoration of the 35th anniversary of the Castlevania series, NFTs featuring game scenes, BGM, and newly drawn art from the Castlevania series has been issued,” reads the website.

As it stands, Konami seems to have further plans to sell more NFTs. Under a FAQ, Konami explains what the site page’s name – “Konami Memorial NFT” – means.

“This is an initiative to create art NFTs using beloved in-game scenes from Konami titles, and for our fans to preserve them for many years to come,” it explains, before reminding potential buyers that a purchase doesn’t actually mean they own “any intellectual property rights” of the images depicted.

Konami isn’t the first studio to step into NFTs in recent months, yet similar announcements have consistently met with public backlash from fans. Ubisoft recently launched its own line of Ubisoft Quartz NFTs – however, back in December it seemed they were doing poorly as only 15 of the 2256 NFTs appeared to have sold.

Aside from being ridiculed by players, Ubisoft Quartz was criticized by developers within Ubisoft, with one developer saying the announcement was “upsetting”. Meanwhile, a major French trade union condemned Ubisoft Quartz as “useless” and “ecologically mortifying tech”.

Square Enix has also moved toward NFTs, however a recent letter from company president Yosuke Matsuda was criticised for seemingly belittling those who “play [games] to have fun”.

