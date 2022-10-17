Konami tease imminent ‘Silent Hill’ announcement

Konami has teased an imminent Silent Hill announcement for later this week, with many believing that a new game is on the way.

Per a new tweet from the studio, an announcement regarding a new “update for the Silent Hill series” is set to be revealed at 2pm PDT (10pm BST) on Wednesday (October 19).

“In your restless dreams, do you see that town?” the cryptic tweet reads.

Rumours of a new entry in the Silent Hill franchise have circulated for years, with a report late last year suggesting Konami plans to revive the franchise alongside Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania.

The news of the forthcoming announcement comes after Christophe Gans, the director of the original Silent Hill movie and the upcoming reboot, confirmed that Konami has “several” Silent Hill games in development.

Speaking to French website Movie & Game (and translated by ResetEra user Angie) Gans admitted he “knows a bit about the [next Silent Hill game]”, before saying that he was “working with the original creators at Konami [and] there are several games in development as we speak.”

Earlier this year, Gans revealed Konami’s plans for a “global” reboot of the series. In May of this year, potential leaks circulated of an upcoming game and the strategic partnership Konami entered with horror specialists Bloober Team raising questions on whether they will be taking the reigns of a new Silent Hill game. Well, it looks like more fuel has been thrown on the fire from an unlikely source.

Elsewhere, Gans confirms the longstanding rumour that Bloober Team are working on a remake of Silent Hill 2 while “several other teams” are working on the various other titles. Horror specialists Bloober partnered with Konami last year and earlier this year, Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno refused to comment on the ongoing rumours regarding a Silent Hill project, but said the studio will talk about what’s coming up “as soon as we can”.