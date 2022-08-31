Konami to announce a new game in “loved” series at Tokyo Game Show

Konami has announced its lineup for this year’s Japanese gaming event TGS (Tokyo Game Show) and has teased a potentially big new title.

This has been noted on Konami’s official website, (spotted by @Nibellion on Twitter) and while it’s in Japanese, a translation to English states that it’s an entry in a series that’s “loved all around the world”. The announcement will take place September 16 at 3.30 PM JST / 5.30 AM BST, and will feature Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji as a representative. It is currently unknown at the time of publication whether or not Kaji will also be starring in the title.

There is also no word on what the project could be, other than it being within an existing popular IP. This doesn’t narrow it down too much, however, as Konami has numerous iconic titles under its belt, including Castlevania, Silent Hill, Metal Gear, and more.

As for other Konami titles confirmed to be at TGS, the publisher’s lineup includes the likes of eFootball 2023, Super Bomberman R 2, several Yu-Gi-Oh! titles including this year’s Master Duel and ongoing mobile title Duel Links, and a plethora of partner titles.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel bagged a great four of five star score from NME. It was praised as being “the pinnacle of the Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in virtual form”, with its “ridiculous amount of tools to assist in deck customisation” and its thousands of obtainable cards being commended.

Konami’s most recent release was Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a compilation of 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles released between 1989 and 1993.

