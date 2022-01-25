Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she’s a ‘Valorant’ fan

Kourtney Kardashian, the reality TV star and model, has shared that she plays first-person shooter Valorant.

As spotted by IGN, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a story to her Instagram page of her playing Riot Games‘ FPS game. The image shows that Kourtney Kardashian was playing the role of Raze.

As Kardashian only posted one image of her playing Valorant, it’s unclear how she performed in the game or if she’s playing with other well-known celebrities. However, the image does show that she has some red cosmetic skin equipped to her character’s melee weapon.

Kourtney Kardashian casually showing off playing Valorant to her 161 million Instagram followers OK pic.twitter.com/MopSsSbLly — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 23, 2022

Elsewhere, Riot Games recently released a new Agent, Neon. Neon, who is from the Philippines, joined the Duelist category and is all about speed and “surges forward at shocking speeds, discharging bursts of bioelectric radiance as fast as her body generates it”.

Alongside a new Agent, Riot has also addressed competitive play issues, including how it’s “become increasingly difficult for new players to effectively learn and play” the game. For this reason, the developer has added an Account Level requirement to play competitive, meaning that new players will need to reach level 20 before they can queue for ranked games. However, those that have not yet reached account level 20, but have already played ranked will still be able to play.

Patch 4.01, which went live on January 19, now allows players to curate their own list of muted words. Valorant has an AI that filters out unsavoury language from the game, but this new addition will allow players to curate which words they don’t want to see in-game.

