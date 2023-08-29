Lara Croft’s ‘Call of Duty’ look mixes ‘Tomb Raider’ classic and reboot eras

Call Of Duty has revealed that Tomb Raider‘s Lara Croft will be added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 as a playable Operator, and her distinctive design has impressed fans.

Lara’s braid, backpack, dual pistols, turquoise top and self-confident expression is much more reminiscent of the earlier entries in the Tomb Raider series.

Yet, the inclusion of her jade pendant – a keepsake from her first archaeological expedition – is a reference to the recent Survivor trilogy, which rebooted the games with a mature approach to the character’s psyche.

Moreover, there is a white top layered underneath the turquoise one, suggesting that this isn’t a swimsuit like the one in Tomb Raider: Underworld, and so it is another similarity to the newer iterations of Lara Croft.

The Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider Bundle arrives in the Call Of Duty in-game store in September, featuring the character herself, blueprints for the Ice Axe melee weapon, the Mythic Defender SMG, the Mach-5 dual pistols, and a skin for the Chop Top vehicle.

Activision also mentioned that Lara Croft’s unique finishing move, Play for Sport, will use her iconic dual pistols to take down enemies. However, fans are musing over whether or not the new design is the look that the adventurer will be sporting in the upcoming reboot.

Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games announced that a single-player, narrative heavy Tomb Raider is in development, intended to be “next chapter of Lara Croft’s saga”.

“Transformative is what we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities,” said Scot Amos, head of the studio.

“We’re eager to forge this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet!”

