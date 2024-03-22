Larian fans should be “very excited” for what comes next, despite no ‘Baldur’s Gate 4’

Larian Studios CEO says fans should be “very excited” about the future of the company, despite no sequel to Baldur’s Gate 3.

Last night, Larian confirmed the studio would not be working on an expansion for Baldur’s Gate 3, nor would they be creating a Baldur’s Gate 4 despite the huge success of the trilogy.

The news was announced by Larian CEO Swen Vinke at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. “We’ll forever be proud of it but we’re going to move on,” he said.

Following up the announcement on social media, Vinke wrote: “Counter expectations but I’ve never been more sure about a strategy shift. This is the right thing for Larian.”

“I understand there will be disappointment because people fell in love with what we created but it was a story with a beginning, middle and an end and it doesn’t need more. The team has grown a lot during Baldur’s Gate 3 and I think you can be very excited for what that growth means for our next game.”

He went on to say the studio wasn’t done with updates for Baldur’s Gate 3. “There’s still a bunch of stuff coming like mod support and extra cinematics for some of the endings,” said Vinke, but confirmed there will be no new content added to the game.

Speaking about the future of the Baldur’s Gate franchise, Vinke confirmed that the characters are once again the property of Dungeons & Dragons studio Wizards Of The Coast. “I think they understand how important they are for the community. I trust that they’ll be treated with respect.”

“It’s not easy for us to say goodbye to them but we also knew from the get go we’d have to one day,” he continued. “We learnt a lot from creating them and I’m very eager to see those lessons applied to new characters.”

Earlier this year, Vinke confirmed that the follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t be what people were expecting it to be, after finally cracking the first act of whatever comes next.

