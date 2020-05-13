Larian Studios teases ‘Baldur’s Gate III’, ‘Divinity’ announcements

Larian Studios has teased new updates for Baldur’s Gate III as well as its Divinity series next month at the new online Guerrilla Collective gaming event.

The company’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, said in response to a fan on Twitter that there will be “a (couple) Divinity announcement(s)” during the event, alongside Baldur’s Gate III news. Check out the tweet below.

There will be a (couple) Divinity announcement(s) in this, alongside Baldur's Gate 3. Gotchu fam. — Very Games Michael (@Cromwelp) May 11, 2020

Advertisement

However, Douse later clarified that “we don’t have a new Divinity game on the cards right now”, but instead have been playing around with 2017’s Divinity: Original Sin II.

We don't have a new Divinity game on the cards right now, but we're playing around with DOS2 and DOS2's characters. I love them too and I MISS them. — Very Games Michael (@Cromwelp) May 12, 2020

Douse also did not reveal any other details regarding the forthcoming Baldur’s Gate III news. Studio head Swen Vincke previously noted that development on the game had taken a hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but also stressed that the game is still on track for an “early access” beta release later this year.

Yesterday (May 12), Larian Studios was announced as part of the lineup for the first-ever Guerrilla Collective, an online multi-day gaming festival of indie companies which takes place from June 6 to 8. Other participating studios include ZA/UM (which developed Disco Elysium), Paradox Interactive (the Europa Universalis franchise and the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2) and Versus Evil (The Banner Saga).

Divinity: Original Sin II is the latest in Larian’s Divinity franchise. The game was first released for the PC in 2017, before launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018. Last year, the game received a Nintendo Switch port in September.