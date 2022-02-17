Latest ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ patch leads to PS4 and PC issues for players

Cyberpunk 2077 is suffering from issues on PS4 and PC just hours after its huge 1.5 update was launched.

First reported on the CD Projekt Red forums and originally spotted by VGC, the issues relate to both PS4 and PC versions.

One notable issue is that players are having trouble launching the disc version of the PS4 game after applying the patch. Alongside that, PC players are experiencing further crashing issues. These cause the PC version to not even start at launch.

CD Projekt Red has offered a workaround for the problem so as to help users. Firstly, it suggests that the crash is “most likely caused by audio software conflict”. It identifies the issue with audio drivers including A-Volute, Nahimic or Sonic Studio. Its suggestion is to disable said drivers before launching the game. Alternatively, an extensive guide comes up with other solutions that could help.

The same forum post also added that the developer is looking to add PS4 to PS5 trophies transfer, as well as raising the FPS cap for Xbox Series S players.

The next-generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 was only launched two days ago (February 15). Alongside that came patch 1.5 and a five hour free trial. Other systems are currently unaffected from the above issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been fraught with problems since launch. Last month, its quality assurance (QA) lead announced he was leaving the company after 11 years there.

