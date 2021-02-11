Latest ‘Legend of Zelda’ trademark hints at Switch remasters

The Legend of Zelda fans have discovered trademarks that could indicate a collection of remasters for the series’ 35th anniversary.

According to GameRant, Twitter user KeliosFR originally discovered that Nintendo had filed a trademark for The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass in Australia, dating back to January 2020.

They had also reportedly discovered a similar trademark register for Ocarina of Time last August, which first fuelled speculation of an imminent remaster for the Switch.

Phantom Hourglass was released on Nintendo DS and utilised the handheld console’s dual screen functionality.

As Ocarina of Time had been remastered for the Nintendo 3DS, and both The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess had received HD remasters on the Wii U, these have been seen as the most likely candidates for an anniversary collection.

However, following the re-release of past Wii titles including No More Heroes and Xenoblade Chronicles, it’s been speculated that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword could also be due a remaster.

This speculation was further fuelled last year when Skyward Sword appeared in a new listing on Amazon UK.

The Legend of Zelda celebrates its 35th anniversary on February 21, the date on which the first game in the series was released on the Famicom Disk System in Japan in 1986.