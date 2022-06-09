‘Layers Of Fears’ premiere trailer reveals a haunting psychedelic horror

A trailer has been released for the next instalment of the Layers of Fear series, Layers of Fears. The third game in the series will be released in early 2023.

Layers of Fears will be developed by Bloober Team, the Polish outfit that created the series.

The Layers of Fear series began in 2016 and was followed up with Layers of Fear 2 in 2019. Bloober Team CEO Piotr Babieno stated in a news release that the original intention was to remake these two games, however, this project eventually became Layers of Fears: “Our plan was to recreate the games, but we didn’t want to make it a simple collection of two remastered games. We’ve worked out a new approach, something that is maybe not yet obvious. But I can tell you there’s a reason why we called it Layers of Fears.”

The trailer is a visual cacophony of haunting images as we seemingly explore the tortured mind of an artist. Pensive portraits and canvasses smeared with blood are accompanied by clips of dark and foreboding rooms.

Layers of Fears is being developed in Unreal Engine 5 and the foreboding visuals of the trailer reflect the firepower that developer Bloober Team has at their disposal.

Portrayed in the trailer as “a psychedelic horror chronicle”, the player can expect a host of mind-bending experiences as they traverse their way through the game.

Babieno also stated in the news release: “We are bringing back a franchise that is really special for us, in a new form that will give players a truly fresh gaming experience and that will shed new light on the overall story.”

Layers of Fears is planned for release early next year for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

