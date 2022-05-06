‘League Of Legends’ 12.10 will reduce overall damage and increase champion durability

Riot Games has revealed more about the upcoming 12.10 update for League Of Legends, with focus on reducing the overall damage present in the game.

Announced today (May 6), champion durability of the entire roster is being tweaked, with the following stats being increased across the board: Base health, health per level, armour per level and magic resist per level.

Riot says that to properly balance these increases, some other changes will need to be made in 12.10, so nerfs to sustain and buffs to Baron, Turrets and mana regeneration will all take place as well.

Advertisement

“We believe that there is currently too much damage in League Of Legends and [this] isn’t beneficial for letting players showcase their skill by giving them more opportunities for counterplay and to live out their high moments,” said Riot.

The developer also assures it isn’t trying to “create a meta where there are no kills 15 minutes into the game,” with Riot saying pros of lower survivability include that a lot players enjoy high-kill games, and that it rewards good play with kills.

Players should feel like their champions deal and take less damage, that burst champions need to commit more resources for quick kills, bigger counterplay opportunities should be seen, and teamfights should last longer.

Riot says it still thinks champions should be burst killed, rewarding those that are “extremely ahead”, but that the team’s intent is to not “overnerf burst champions” overall.

“We still think that League Of Legends is at its best with fast-paced, high intensity combat; but now that it’s gone too far in that direction we need to rein it back a bit,” explained Riot.

Advertisement

“We don’t think any particular champions, items, or systems are out of line (even if they may have contributed to the root cause), which is why we’re increasing durability across the board, rather than removing or toning down specific offensive sources.”

In other news, Prey is one of the two free games coming to the Epic Games Store next week.