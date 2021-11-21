‘League Of Legends’ 2D fighter ‘Project L’ updated with new video

Upcoming 2D fighter Project L, set in the same world as League Of Legends, has received a gameplay update video.

Developer Riot Games shared the video yesterday (November 20), where lead developers Tom and Tony Cannon went into detail about the team’s direction with the game.

Whilst it is “still too far out to commit to a release date,” the developers wanted to bring fans up to speed on the progress of Project L. The League Of Legends fighter will be an “assist-based fighter”, meaning players will build a team of two champions and tag them in and out during a match whilst using the fighter currently off-screen for assist moves, shown in the video.

As mentioned in this blog post by Tom Cannon, though, the gameplay shown was a “vertical slice”, which essentially means that the desired end product was put together on a much smaller scale, with characters and stages still to be developed.

The aim is for the game to enable an “easy-to-learn but hard-to-master mentality” and create “a super high-quality fighting game that the FGC (fighting game community) can invest deeply in, playing for years or even decades.”

“Of course, we’re starting with rollback as a foundation, and we’re adding in existing tech from Riot like RiotDirect, which does a great job at minimising ping for League Of Legends and Valorant,” adds Tom Cannon.

A development update will be shared at some point during the second half of 2022, with a release window of at least past 2022 confirmed by the developers as well.

