‘League Of Legends’ disables Chemtech Drake following renewed criticism

Riot Games has removed the Chemtech Drake from League Of Legends, acknowledging significant criticism from professional players and the wider community.

In a blog shared yesterday (January 24), Riot Games admitted that “the Chemtech addition has just been too frustrating to play with,” and confirmed that “effective today, we’re disabling the Chemtech Drake, Soul, and Terrain.”

“While the Chemtech Drake and its corresponding systems are disabled, we’ll be iterating on design changes to solve the issues with the current versions, while maintaining the spirit of what we were originally trying to achieve. Our primary focus will be on the terrain. This may take time to do right, meaning there’s a chance we won’t bring the Chemtech Drake back for a while,” reads the blog.

Riot Games also thanked the community for voicing their frustration with the Chemtech Drake, and wrapped up the article by admitting that it had “missed the mark” with the Chemtech Drake.

I've been openly critical of Riot's decisions around the game when I think those decisions make the game worse so I want to give equal praises to the good calls. It's difficult to put work into making something only to remove it soon after, but it's 100% the right move here. — Clayton Raines (@CaptainFlowers) January 24, 2022

The decision to remove Chemtech Drake has been widely praised by fans and pros alike, with LCS caster Clayton “CaptainFlowers” Raines giving “huge props to Riot for listening to the community and disabling something that was almost universally hated”.

Since the Chemtech Drake was added over preseason, League Of Legends fans have criticised the dragon’s effects on the game. This includes a terrain effect that fills areas of the map with vision-denying fog, which players feel discourages positive gameplay habits such as using wards to create vision across the map.

As well as the average player, professional players disliked many aspects of the Chemtech Drake. Speaking to Upcomer, several major LEC players outlined their issues with the Chemtech Drake and suggested some potential fixes for the League Of Legends objective.

In other news, Unpacking is dealing with app store clones that are imitating the indie game.