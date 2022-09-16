‘League Of Legends’ fans really want Lil Nas X’s NSFW Udyr skin

Following Lil Nas X sharing his idea for a nude Udyr skin, fans have urged Riot Games to make it a reality.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2022

The skin – creatively titled Nudyr – was suggested by Lil Nas X in a video published yesterday (September 15), which announced the musician’s upcoming League Of Legends collaboration.

“I said Nudyr – like Udyr, but in the nude,” outlined Lil Nas X. “Just put some pixel blur over his junk and it will be the best-selling skin of all time!”

Advertisement

While the parody video was only meant to announce Lil Nas X’s upcoming League Of Legends collaboration, the musician’s suggestion has proved incredibly popular with the game’s community, which is filled with demands for Nudyr to become a real skin.

“There’s hope for Nudyr” commented one fan on a Reddit thread, pointing out the fact that Lil Nas X is already helping design one upcoming skin.

“Picture this, you’re in One For all mode,” outlined another comment with nearly 5000 upvotes. “The enemy team is five Nudyrs. Your team is also five Nudyrs.”

“Nudyr actually would be the best selling skin of all time,” agreed yet another fan.

Actually sell the skin, do it — Akinola Verissimo (@AkinolaGG) September 15, 2022

Advertisement

There’s some hope that Riot Games could make Nudyr a reality. In the past, the developer has added a number of fan-requested comedic skins including Baker Pantheon, Pajama Guardian Urgot, and Dunkmaster Darius.

As shown above, Riot has already mocked up a model for the skin – and while it should still be taken as a joke, it could perhaps be added as part of League Of Legends’ annual April Fools skin line.

Beyond rallying support for Nudyr, Lil Nas X’s League Of Legends collaboration will include the release of ‘STAR WALKIN”, a new track that comes out on September 23. Lil Nas X will also be performing live at the finals of League Of Legends’ Worlds tournament on November 5.