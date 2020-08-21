‘League Of Legends’ K-pop group K/DA announces comeback single, ‘The Baddest’

League Of Legends’ virtual K-pop group, K/DA, is set to return with new music next week (August 27).

K/DA took to Twitter to announce a new song titled ‘The Baddest’, which will premiere on YouTube on August 27 at 12pm PT/8pm BST. The tweet, which has garnered over 29 thousand retweets and 49 thousand likes at time of writing, can be found below.

K/DA is voiced by real-life K-pop idols Soyeon and Miyeon of the group (G)I-DLE, as well as singers Madison Beer and Jaira Burns. They made their debut in 2018 with ‘POP/STARS’ which has since garnered over 300 million streams on YouTube, and 146 million plays on Spotify. K/DA consists of League champions Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa.

Check out the music video for K/DA’s ‘POP/STARS’ below.

The tweet also calls the upcoming song a “pre-release single”, hinting that a full project from the group is possibly in the works. It would come as no surprise given K/DA’s success, as ‘POP/STARS’ reached number five on Apple Music’s pop chart and number one on the K-Pop chart upon release.

K/DA isn’t League Of Legends’ only musical act, as hip-hop group True Damage debuted in 2019 to promote the League Of Legends World Championships. True Damage also includes Soeyon, alongside Becky G, Keke Palmer, Soyeon, DUCKWRTH and Thutmose.

In other Riot Games news, Valorant recently introduced a new Deathmatch mode alongside the Patch 1.05 update. The Deathmatch mode is currently available in “specific windows”, according to Riot Games, as the company “continue[s] to evaluate game performance and stability”.