‘League Of Legends’ patch 12.8 reworks Swain with powerful kit changes

Riot Games has released patch 12.8 for League Of Legends, which gives champion Swain a sizeable rework to take him out of his current support role.

Patch notes for 12.8 have confirmed that the biggest change in this update is Swain’s rework. The goal of this rework is to remove Swain from his current support role and return him to the game’s solo lanes, which is where he was originally intended to be played in.

“Swain has certainly made a name for himself in bot lane since his last mini rework, but as the commander of the Noxian front lines, he should also be one to strike fear in his solo lane enemies’ hearts,” explained the patch notes.

Advertisement

Swain will now receive more healing from his passive effect, and while the champion will no longer pull in enemies immobilised by allies, his E can now be re-activated to pull in all enemies hit, rather than just one. However, the pull itself will no longer deal extra damage.

Death’s Hand – Swain’s Q – has also been given more damage, a lower cooldown, and less mana cost. Finally, his ultimate ability will do more damage and slow enemies at the cost of less bonus health.

Elsewhere in the patch, Kai’Sa’s long-range Void Seeker ability has been tweaked to do less AP damage, which takes a lot of power out of the carry’s popular ARAM build.

In terms of nerfs, only Jinx, Soraka and Xayah – all bot laners – have been weakened in patch 12.8.

Advertisement

However, there’s lots of buffs to go around – and the following champions have all been improved:

Bard

Ezreal

Fiddlesticks

Kassadin

Jhin

Mordekaiser

Poppy

Sejuani

Sylas

Tristana

Vel’Koz

Vladimir

Xerath

Zoe

Finally, fans can expect eight new skins to arrive in patch 12.8. This includes cosmetics for Gangplank, Aatrox, Senna, Yasuo, Sejuani, Sivir, and Kayle.

Earlier in the month, Riot also teased what fans can expect from the year’s League Of Legends updates – including several mysterious champions and an “entirely new kit” for Aurelion Sol.

In other gaming news, PlayStation has formed a preservation team to ensure older games are still playable on newer consoles.