‘League Of Legends’ to increase cost of coins in “most” regions by 10 per cent

Riot has announced it will soon be increasing the cost of League Of Legends’ in-game currency in “most” regions, with both RP and TFT coins affected.

Set to hit August 19, these new prices are apparently “to account for worldwide inflation, currency fluctuations, maintaining fair prices between and within regions, consistency across our products, and other associated cost increases.”

League Of Legends has shared what these new prices will look like in both Europe and the UK, with Europe subjected to an average 9.8 per cent increase with the UK facing an average increase of 10.9 per cent.

Advertisement

Currently the cheapest bundle of coins in the UK sets players back £5 and will net them 730 coins. From August 19, 570 coins will now cost players £4.50.

Pre-change, £50 can be exchanged for 7920 coins but that will soon drop to 7250. Check out the full table here.

The changes are slightly different for North America and Canada, with both territories facing a 9.8 per cent increase. All of the changes can be viewed here.

The company is also set to shift all real world prices to a standard £X.99 setup “ for consistency across our games”.

Goddamn @riotgames. Just when I thought you couldn’t annoy the @LeagueOfLegends fans any more, you increase RP cost? I didn’t realize it cost so much in gas to ship RP worldwide to justify the cost increase. That’s almost as bullshit as the $.99 consistency nonsense. This sucks. — Hung_Dingus (@Hung_Dingus) July 6, 2022

“While our annual price reviews often lead to changes in only a handful of regions, this year’s analysis identified economic shifts on a global scale, hence the worldwide impact,” explained Riot.

Advertisement

To soften the blow, League Of Legends is giving players double “bonus RP” and “bonus TFT coins” on all purchases in every region from July 14 to July 31. “After the bonus promotion ends, RP bundles will go back to normal until Aug 19,” when the price increase will come into play.

In other financial news, the UK’s Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) has started an investigation into Microsoft’s record-breaking acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The investigation will “consider whether the deal could harm competition and lead to worse outcomes for consumers – for example, through higher prices, lower quality, or reduced choice.”