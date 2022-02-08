‘League Of Legends’ upcoming patch buffs Ashe, Sett, Neeko, and more

A preview of the League Of Legends patch 12.4 notes have been revealed, confirming which Champions will be buffed and nerfed next.

Phlox, a Riot Games designer who works on the popular MOBA game, took to Twitter to share a teaser of what players can expect when the upcoming 12.4 update drops on February 16.

First up are Champion changes, and in this case, it looks like a great number of them will be getting buffed when the next patch releases. These Champions include Aatrox, Illaoi, Amumu, Ashe, Lucian, Kalista, Xayah, Sett, Rumble, Neeko, and Nami – whose E ability will be getting a nerf revert.

As for Champion nerfs, Zeri, Mundo Qiyana, Veigar, Blitzcrank, Nunu & Willump, and Master Yi fall under this category. Meanwhile, support items for Solo lane will be getting some adjustments, but they have yet to be announced.

“As an aside, we’re still watching fighter items to see if they need any adjustments but there’s nothing immediate there,” Phlox added to the tweet, confirming Champion adjustments aren’t the only changes coming.

Riot Games recently revealed the newest League Of Legends champion who will be joining the game this month. Renata Glasc, nicknamed the Chem Baroness, is the 159th champion to be added to the popular MOBA game and will be introduced as a Support class character.

The Chem Baroness will join the Rift with patch 12.4 on February 16 but is currently available to test in the League Of Legends PTR. The character will also be getting a new skin upon her release, named Admiral Renata.

In the meantime, new Steam Deck tests have found that, depending on which game is played on the device, its battery life can drain in under two hours if players don’t cap their FPS.