‘League Of Legends: Wild Rift’ to begin alpha testing in June

Riot Games has announced that its upcoming League Of Legends mobile game, Wild Rift, will be entering its alpha testing stage next month.

Riot Games revealed on Twitter that a “very limited alpha test” for Wild Rift will be available next month, but only to users in Brazil and the Philippines. The alpha test will also require players to have higher-than-required device specs to support the game, but that will only be temporary.

Hey everyone, Wild Rift team here. We hope everyone is staying safe and well. A few quick updates on our Google Play Store page. We’re seeing reports of a few confusing experiences which we’re hoping we can clear up. Here goes: pic.twitter.com/yKlfApOT47 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) May 15, 2020

Riot also responded to confusion from the League Of Legends community over a faulty “testing” link that suggested an Early Access version was available on the Google Play Store.

“Opting into this test likely puts your account in a weird state with an ‘Install’ button that errored out,” Riot wrote. “If you’re affected by this, you might have to pre-register again, but everything should be back to normal.”

Riot also revealed projected minimum specs required to run the game at launch. Android devices will need 1.5GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor and an Adreno 306 GPU. The developer is also working to support 32-bit Android processors.

As for iOS devices, Wild Rift should run on the iPhone 6 or newer – which Riot admitted was a higher spec model than the previously-announced iPhone 5S threshold. More information can be found at the official Wild Rift website.

In other mobile game news, Bad Robot Games’ Spyjinx has begun beta testing in Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines and New Zealand. The beta version of Spyjinx is available for devices compatible with iOS 11 and newer. Players outside of the listed countries can sign up to an Epic Games Store notification service to receive an alert when the app hits the App Store in their region.