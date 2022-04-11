‘League Of Legends’ will launch Challenges system with patch 12.9

Riot Games has confirmed that the long-awaited League Of Legends Challenges system will release alongside patch 12.9 in May.

Releasing just in time for the Mid-Season Invitational 2022 – an annual esports event for the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game – Challenges were first announced almost nine months ago and were only available to players through League Of Legends‘ PBE (Public Beta Environment).

League Of Legends‘ Challenges are an all-new progression system designed to track in-game achievements, making it simpler for players to display their titles and other rewards. At launch, 300 Challenges will be added, as well as 2,700 earnable tokens, and around 100 titles for players to unlock with different tiers of progression.

Advertisement

After much feedback from players, Riot Games’ competitive team design lead Jordan Checkman has shared a press release stating that the team has improved on the Challenges system following its PBE phase (via The Loadout).

According to Checkman, the team received “an absolutely bonkers amount of feedback” which has resulted in improved challenge grouping and crystal progression. The developer also said this will help players “tell a story of [their] League experience and [their] journey to be the very best that no one ever was.”

The Challenges system will be free, unlike the game’s Eternals system, and playing the game and completing tasks will unlock progress on each Challenge. This update will also be part of League‘s new player profile revamp designed to display the achievements.

Riot Games has already shared a selection of Challenges that will reward players with new titles. You can read them below:

Pop Goes the Poro: Cause a Poro to explode in ARAM

Give ‘em Shell, Shelly: Take Turrets with Rift Herald (aka Shelly)

Icon of the Rift: Obtain 100 Summoner Icons

Stacks on Stacks on Stacks: Fully stack Mejai’s Soulstealer before 20 minutes

Superior Supporting: Finish your support quest faster than the opponents

Nashor Slayer: Kill Baron Nashor solo

Aggressive Positioning: Get multikills after flashing toward an enemy

Solo Carry: Deal 40 per cent or more of your team’s champion damage in ARAM

Advertisement

In other news, last month Riot donated £4.1million to humanitarian charities supporting Ukraine.