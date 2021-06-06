Leaked internal CDPR video shows glitchy pre-release ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

An internal montage of Cyberpunk 2077 bugs was recently leaked, implying CD Projekt Red was aware of the game’s buggy state.

Hackers obtained the footage via a ransomware attack earlier this year. Data stolen during that attack reportedly included the source code for The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077.

The internal montage video titled ‘Cyber ElBuggado 2020’ features a collection of bugs in Cyberpunk 2077. The video, which was split into multiple parts, made its way onto 4chan earlier today (June 6).

Each video shows an array of bugs ranging from collision detection issues to broken physics and distorted character models.

It’s typical for video games to be buggy in the years and months building up to release. However, Cyberpunk 2077 drew universal criticism for how buggy it was when it was released in September 2020.

In fact, Cyberpunk 2077 was so buggy on PS4 that Sony withdrew it from the Playstation storefront. It has now been over five months since Sony delisted the game.

CD Projekt Red confirmed at the end of May that it was still waiting for Sony to relist the game.

In a now-deleted Tweet, senior producer for Cyberpunk 2077 Slava Lukyanenka confirmed the existence of the video.

“This Tweet has been deleted.” pic.twitter.com/lxRSRslen6 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 6, 2021

Leaked footage obtained in the ransomware attack also includes an NSFW video that features a cancelled third-person camera view. Click here to view the NSFW clip.

The internal video wasn’t the only leak this week, as the source codes for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 were also reportedly leaked online.

The alleged leaked files are password-protected, but a 4chan post being circulated on the ResetEra forum indicates that the password will be shared with users in exchange for a $10 donation.