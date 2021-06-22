Zombie Army 4 has just launched a new DLC pack that includes new playable characters, Bill, Coach, Ellis, Francis, Nick, Louis, Rochelle, and Zoey from the smash-hit zombie shooter, Left 4 Dead and its sequel Left 4 Dead 2

READ MORE: The best RPGs you can play in 2021

Rebellion has revealed that the renowned zombie slayers have made the crossover from Valve hit Left 4 Dead to take on the monstrous WWII atrocities of Zombie Army 4. These new characters are available to download for free now.

Kitted out and given a graphical overhaul, these classic zombie apocalypse survivors are looking sharper than ever with the modern visuals of Zombie Army 4. But that’s not all – there’s a new campaign mission, too.

Advertisement

Abaddon Asylum is available now for Season Pass holders and is also available as a standalone DLC. It’s the second mission in the ‘Return to Hell’ campaign, following the events of Terminal Error.

The new mission puts you hot on the trail of Baron Umbra – tracking him to the Asylum and battling your way through hordes of the undead to defeat the Baron once and for all.

Zombie Army 4 players will also find some new weapons and some additional style options available for Season Pass holders and those willing to buy the additional paid DLC.

Here’s what you can expect:

World War I Joshua Outfit

World War II Headgear Pack

1940 SMG Bundle

Zombie Tank Weapon Skins

The full Zombie Army 4 Season Pass 3 can be purchased for £29.99, while the Left 4 Dead character pack is free across all platforms.