LEGO has officially announced a NES set, coming next month

After being teased yesterday, LEGO has officially announced a set based around the the classic Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

The detailed set marks the 35th anniversary for the NES and includes several elements including a replica of the console, the controller, a Super Mario Bros. game cartridge and a retro styled 1980s television set. LEGO’s latest model will include 2646 pieces and retail at GPB£209.99 when it releases on August 1.

With the NES LEGO set, the aim is to recapture the nostalgic feeling of gaming as a child. The controller will connect to the system and the game cartridge can be inserted inside, while on the television screen, owners will be instructed to build a rotating diorama of a stage from Super Mario Bros. By turning a crank on the side on the TV, the stage will advance with a mini Mario running along, jumping and collection coins, creating the illusion that you’re playing the original game.

Coming out on the same day is a variety of Super Mario LEGO sets, with a starter pack bundled with an electronic LEGO Mario. The interactable figurine displayed emotions through its LED eyes and screen on its chest. By interacting with the NES set, Mario will react to enemies, obstacles and power-ups, all while playing the original games classic theme tune. You can see the set below and all the features in action:

LEGO has partnered with the video game world for many years now, with a wide array of titles across numerous console generations. In the company’s most recent years, it paired with Blizzard to create sets based around Overwatch and the games cast of characters.

A new LEGO Star Wars title is also coming later this year titled The Skywalker Saga and will incorporate all nine films. The game will completely rebuild the levels from past LEGO Star Wars games and promises to be a larger and more expansive take than the original titles.

For players who grew up with consoles such as the NES, Nintendo Online is offering multiple free old-school games this month (July) as part of its subscription service. Classic titles such as Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling and the The Immortal will all be available to play.