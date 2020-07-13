LEGO has teased a new set based on the classic NES console

LEGO has uploaded a mysterious teaser clip for its upcoming set which suggests it will be based upon the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

The first official glimpse was provided via the company’s social media channels. During the short clip both the NES and a television set reminiscent of many found during the 80s can be briefly seen. Accompanying the clip is a caption titled: “Are you ready to play like never before?”

Numerous leaks today from both a Chinese website known as VJGamer and German site titled Promo Bricks have supported the reveal. Both have showcased images of the set that reveal it will be a replica of the classic console, complete with a TV which displays a LEGO-inspired Super Mario Bros. game. A crank on the side of the TV set will rotate the TV image to give the illusion that Mario is progressing through the level.

According to the reports, the set will arrive on August 1 and retail at €229.99, converting to roughly £206.00.

The set is also reportedly going to interact with the upcoming Super Mario LEGO line that will also release on August 1. It’s unclear how the two sets will interact, however the leaked images seem to indicate the interactive Mario figurine from the new sets will allow music to be played.

Last month, LEGO provided a full glimpse of its upcoming Super Mario sets. The premise is to create an interactive experience through LEGO and allow players to play through built-up Super Mario levels physically.

A starter pack will be available, with additional sets available as add-ons. Power-up sets will award Mario new suits to utilise across the courses and character packs will offer collectible enemies to build and decorate the sets with.

Nintendo will be releasing Paper Mario: The Origami King this week (July 17) and have yet to state its plans for the remainder of the year. A rumoured Nintendo Direct is reportedly set to take place next week (July 20) and will provide insight into the company’s plans for the remainder of the year.