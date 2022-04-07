‘Lego Star Wars’ sets new series player record on Steam

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is on its way to becoming the series’ most-played game on Steam.

Following the launch of Lego Star Wars on April 5, the game has reportedly already surpassed previous Lego titles in player count on Steam (via Eurogamer).

According to industry analyst Benji-Sales on Twitter, on the day of release, The Skywalker Saga had an all-time player peak of 62,667, beating previous Lego games such as Marvel Super Heroes, The Hobbit, Ninjago, and The Lord Of The Rings.

Advertisement

Lego Star Wars’ player count recently hit 82,517 players on Steam – via SteamDB – setting a new record for the Lego game franchise, while the 24-hour peak states that the game had 70,436 players.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has CRUSHED the all-time concurrent players record for the Lego franchise on Steam LEGO Top 5 All-Time Players Peak

• Skywalker Saga – 62,667

• Marvel Super Heroes- 5,953

• The Hobbit – 5,550

• Ninjago – 5,434

• Lord of the Rings – 5,045 pic.twitter.com/pxurhoFYqh — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) April 5, 2022

“Keep in mind this number is still climbing up,” Benji added. “Looks to be BY FAR the biggest Lego launch on Steam. Congrats to the dev team.”

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features all nine films from the film franchise, including the original, prequel, and sequel trilogy, as well as over 300 playable characters, over 100 vehicles, and 23 planets to explore. The game is now available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In NME’s four-star review, Jordan Oloman said, “As a big playpen for Star Wars fans, The Skywalker Saga hits all the right notes thanks to its hilarious writing, audio-visual wonder and oodles of content to explore.

“However, its poor implementation of co-op and unnecessary complexity but you can quite comfortably look past these problems (which in some cases can be patched) in favour of its moreish open-world. This isn’t the Lego Star Wars remake you may have been looking for, but it’s the one we’ve got, for better and for worse.”

Advertisement

In other news, Mario Golf is the next game to join the Nintendo Switch Online N64 collection.