‘LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ coming spring 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been unveiled at Gamescom, and it’s launching sometime in spring 2022.

READ MORE: The best Nintendo Switch games in 2021

The highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars game has been unveiled with a rather cool (and sometimes hilarious) trailer.

As part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, viewers were treated to a glimpse of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. And it looks as though it will officially launch in spring 2022.

A galaxy of adventure arrives Spring 2022. Check out the brand new trailer for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/V7YEL6obbR — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) August 25, 2021

Advertisement

It’s no secret that The Skywalker Saga has suffered its fair share of delays – with the game being pushed back several times. But now we won’t have to wait too much longer before we return to the irreverent LEGO Star Wars universe.

Riffing on the Skywalker Saga – the entire main storyline of the Star Wars film franchise – the upcoming LEGO game pokes fun at some of the most iconic moments in the movies.

And with some impressive-looking LEGO ship combat, it looks as though The Skywalker Saga brings a lot to the table – not just its signature style of irreverent humour.

Expect lightsaber combat, action and adventure, which spans the entire Star Wars saga from the original trilogy through the prequels, culminating with the sequel trilogy.

There are plenty of classic Star Wars characters, too – with impressive voice acting bringing Alec Guinness’ Obi-Wan Kenobi to life.

Advertisement

“Play the entire Saga,” says the official trailer – and it looks as though you really can. Playing as LEGO minifigures of just about every Star Wars character you can think of, you’ll pilot the most iconic starships and get into some of the most classic lightsaber battles.

All in all, it looks like a fun-filled romp throughout the Star Wars universe.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches in spring 2022.

Elsewhere, Saints Row is getting a reboot which will launch in February next year.