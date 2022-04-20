‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’ gets two new character packs today

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker is getting a pair of character packs today, bringing 12 new playable minifigures to the game.

Two character packs arrive in Lego Star Wars today, one based on Rogue One, and another called the Classic Characters Pack. Both are available for £2.49 individually, or you can get them both for £12 as part of the wider Character Collection season pass.

The Rogue One pack brings in seven new characters from the prequel: Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassia Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus and Director Krennic. “It takes an unlikely band of heroes to save the rebellion. With their blasters, a staff, a heavy repeater cannon, and more, these heroes (and a villain) are ready for battle,” reads the description for the pack.

Advertisement

While the second Lego Star Wars pack, the Classic Character Pack, adds characters already in the game – Luke, Leia, Han, Lando, and Darth Vader. However, these new versions are based on their original Lego minifigures from 1999.

Looking for a more classic look – grab these classic profile pics from the Classic Pack. #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/Gu3uYwk7t9 — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) April 19, 2022

Lego Star Wars has been doing pretty well for itself since it launched earlier this month. For one, the game managed to set a new series player record on Steam, by hitting an all-time player peak of 62,667, beating out previous entries in the Lego games franchise.

As well as that, Lego Star Wars has managed to go toe to toe with one of the biggest games of the year, Elden Ring. The Lego game saw a 61 per cent rise in sales across digital download stores, not very far behind Elden Ring’s digital and physical launch.

In NME’s four star review of Lego Star Wars, we said “As a big playpen for Star Wars fans, The Skywalker Saga hits all the right notes thanks to its hilarious writing, audio-visual wonder and oodles of content to explore.”

Advertisement

In other news, Snoop Dogg is now available as a playable character in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.