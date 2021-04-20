‘LEGO Super Mario’ ranges gets a new starter course featuring Luigi

After a series of leaks, LEGO and Nintendo have announced the LEGO Super Luigi Starter Course.

The Adventures with Luigi Starter Course is slated to launch on August 1, and will be £49.99. It features 280 pieces, and can be combined with the previous LEGO Super Mario sets. A trailer for the new kit is available below:

It's LEGO Luigi Time! Introducing #LEGOSuperMario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course! Meet up with Pink Yoshi and go face-to-face with Boom Boom. Pre-order today! https://t.co/jKB5vhq7ye pic.twitter.com/itcKhyWdRJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 20, 2021

The Starter Course contains instructions to build a Starter course which include a spinning seesaw, flying challenges, and a Pink Yoshi, Boom Boom, and a Bone Goomba.

As with prior Super Mario LEGO sets, the Luigi figure will interact with the various coloured bricks thanks to a colour sensor. Its LCD screen and speaker allow it to respond to various movements and brick configurations.

Fans of LEGO and Super Mario were surprised last week when Twitter user Jay Phoenix discovered that a firmware update had caused Mario to start calling for Luigi when the toy was “woken up” from its standby state.

So, was fiddling about with LEGO Mario for the first time in ages cos of that new treasure hunt update and pic.twitter.com/Ztk44ZAY3G — Jay Phoenix (@AyliffeMakit) April 15, 2021

Since then, an Amazon China listing for the Luigi Starter Course was discovered by LEGO Fan site The Brick Fan on April 18. The store listing was quickly taken down, and was replaced by an official announcement today (April 20).

At the start of the year, the LEGO Mario Range expanded significantly with the introduction of three classic expansions, dress-up sets, character blind boxes and a big Master Your Adventure Maker Set which lets builders customise their courses even more.

In other LEGO news, a fan proposal for a Sonic the Hedgehog was accepted by LEGO after receiving more than 10,000 votes.

The Green Hill Zone kit was initially submitted to the site in February 2019 by user toastergirl aka Viv Grannell, and is confirmed to be coming to the Lego ideas range in the future.