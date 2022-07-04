Liam and Noel Gallagher have been turned into Funko POP! figures

Both Liam and Noel Gallagher have been immortalised as vinyl figures, as Funko POP! releases its next wave of products.

Available to pre-order now, both figures capture the brothers in their Oasis heyday. Liam Gallagher stands at 3.97-inches tall and can be seen clutching a tambourine behind his back while Noel is slightly shorter (3.85-inches tall) and is wielding his iconic Union Jack guitar.

The figures will be released October 24.

Today is gonna be the day, pre-order POP! Rock: Oasis Liam and Noel Gallagher to turn up the volume on your music collection. https://t.co/NdTB3f6fis #Funko #FunkoPOP pic.twitter.com/Y92xLQsCjU — Funko (@OriginalFunko) July 1, 2022

“You think if someone ordered both they would have to be shipped separately to prevent any incidents,” asked one fan on Twitter.

Last month, it was reported that Liam and Noel “got on like a house on fire” when they both attended a party at George Michael’s house three years after Oasis split.

The brothers’ band infamously broke up backstage at a festival in France in 2009, and the pair have been embroiled in a feud ever since.

According to Michael’s friend and collaborator David Austin though, Michael held a party at his north London home after performing at the 2012 Olympics and Liam “just kind of rocked up”.

“I think he was with Beady Eye at the time,” he said at a screening of the new George Michael Freedom Uncut documentary, per Radio X. “They came to the house and there was a bit of hoo-ha because Noel was there and they hadn’t seen each other for quite a while. Well, they hadn’t seen each other at all. And they got on like a house on fire actually, very amicable, down the end of the garden at the bar.”

In May, Liam said he hadn’t seen his brother in approximately a decade. “The last time I saw Noel was at a football match about 10 years ago,” he said in an interview with Esquire. “It’s a shame, isn’t it?”

Despite this, last year the pair formed a film production company, Kosmic Kyte, to produce the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996. Speaking to NME in February, Liam explained that he and his brother didn’t deal with one another directly, and that his involvement in the company is partly in order to counteract his brother’s presence.