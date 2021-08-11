‘Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection’ has been delayed until next year

Dontnod Entertainment has announced that Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection has been delayed until early 2022.

In a tweet today, Dontnod revealed that the remastered version of Life Is Strange and Life Is Strange: Before The Storm has been delayed to early 2022. The tweet stated that the delay to the remaster would not cause any problems for the upcoming Life Is Strange: True Colors, which will release on September 10 2021.

“Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life Is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors and the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection.

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

Advertisement

“For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms – PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch – Until early 2022.”

The tweet also announced the release date of the Life Is Strange: Wavelengths DLC. The expansion with star Steph Gingrich and will release on September 30. A first look at the DLC will be made available tomorrow, August 12, when a trailer will release.

Those interested in purchasing the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection will have the option of buying the individual remasters if they are only interested in one or the other. The remaster will features improve visuals across characters and environments and add fully mo-capped performances for facial animations.

Gameplay and puzzles will also receive improvements alongside engine and lighting upgrades. The collection will also include the deluxe outfits for Chloe and the Farewell bonus episode. Players who have not yet entered the Life Is Strange franchise will be able to enjoy the game at its best.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Sonic and Tails are being added into ‘Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania’.