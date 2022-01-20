‘Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection’ Nintendo Switch version delayed

The Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection arrives on consoles next month; however, the Nintendo Switch version has been delayed until later this year.

The news was announced on Twitter in a tweet from the official Life Is Strange account. It said: “Hello, Life Is Strange fans!

“We have an update for you regarding the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection. The collection will still be hitting Google Stadia, PlayStation, Xbox and PC On February 1, as previously announced. We have a wealth of preview goodies for both titles planned before launch, starting with an extended look next Tuesday!

“However, we are sorry to share that the Nintendo Switch versions of the Games have been a little set back and will need a bit more time until they are ready, so will be releasing later this year. We hope you understand, and look forward to playing them.

“Thank you for your patience and support. The Life Is Strange team.”

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/gLx8uK0e4v — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) January 20, 2022

The collection allows players to experience Dontnod’s original Life Is Strange with improvements such as visual upgrades for characters and fully motion-captured facial animation.

The collection also includes the Before The Storm prequel, developed by Deck Nine, which has also seen some visual improvements. It also contains outfits exclusive to the deluxe edition of Before The Storm and the Farewell extra episode.

There is no new release date for the Nintendo Switch version of the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection, but it is currently promised for some time this year.

