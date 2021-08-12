‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ has been delayed on Nintendo Switch

Deck Nine has announced that Life Is Strange: True Colors has been delayed for Nintendo Switch and will release later this year.

This follows the recent news that the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection has been pushed back to an early 2022 release.

In a statement on Twitter last night (August 11), the developer said: “Due to the ongoing challenges of the worldwide pandemic, we want to alleviate any additional pressure on the Life Is Strange team by giving more time between the release of Life Is Strange: True Colors and the Life Is Strange Remastered Collection.

“For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of the Life Is Strange: Remastered Collection for all platforms – PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and Switch – Until early 2022.”

An update from the Life is Strange team pic.twitter.com/0nty0TFMYJ — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) August 11, 2021

Now in an updated Tweet, Deck Nine also confirmed that the Nintendo Switch launch of True Colors has been delayed saying: “Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late. We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year.”

Life Is Strange: True Colors is the next game in the award-winning series and was announced earlier this year. The game follows Alex Chen who has a supernatural ability that allows her to feel, manipulate and absorb other people’s emotions.

After moving to the town of Haven Springs, however, Alex must embrace her power which she called a “curse” in order to uncover the truth behind her brother’s death.

