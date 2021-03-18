‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ is launching September

Square Enix has announced Life Is Strange: True Colors as the next game in their award-winning series, with the game set to launch this year.

The announcement was made during the first Square Enix Presents livestream where a brand new trailer debuted, along with a launch date of September 10, 2021.

Life Is Strange: True Colors, which is being developed by Deck Nine Games, follows main character Alex Chen, who has the psychic power of empathy, a supernatural ability which allows her to feel, manipulate and absorb other people’s emotions.

The story follows Alex who moves to the small town of Haven Springs however, when her brother dies, Alex must embrace her power which she called a “curse” in order to uncover the truth behind his death.

The Life Is Strange series is best known for being episodic, however Deck Nine Games have confirmed that True Colors will be one full game when it launches later this year.

Life Is Strange: True Colors is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

The first Life Is Strange game launched in 2015 from developers Dontnod Entertainment and followed the story of Max Caulfield who had the power to manipulate time. Since then, multiple sequels have been released, including Life Is Strange: Before the Storm, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, as well as Life Is Strange 2.