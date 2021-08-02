‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ players can join LARP sessions with Steph

Life Is Strange: True Colors will let you play arcade games and join LARP sessions with the character, Steph.

Square Enix recently released a brand new promotional video for the upcoming Life Is Strange title, ‘Welcome to Haven Springs!’, guiding the player through the game’s setting with the help of side character Steph Gingrich.

The narrated video goes into detail on Haven Spring’s many locations, including the local bar where players can actually “take on the top scores” of classic arcade games, some that are reminiscent of the most famous retro titles. Players will also be able to challenge Steph to a game of foosball and change the music on the jukebox.

If you’re familiar with Life Is Strange, as well as Steph, you’ll know that the character first appeared in Life Is Strange: Before the Storm – a spinoff and prequel to the original game featuring main character Chloe.

In Before the Storm, the player is able to take part in LARP sessions with Steph (Live action role-playing), and in True Colors, it looks like the feature has made a return.

Although only touched on for a moment, the video shows off Steph in her LARP costume suggesting the playable character, Alex Chen, will likely be able to take part as well, making this one of multiple new interactive activities in-game.

Life Is Strange: True Colors follows Alex who moves to the small town of Haven Springs however when her brother dies, Alex must embrace the supernatural power that allows her to feel, manipulate and absorb other people’s emotions and uncover the truth behind his death.

The game is set to launch September 10 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

