‘Life is Strange: True Colors’ release date, platforms, Wavelengths and more

Ad Feature with Square-Enix

Life is Strange is an iconic franchise, and Life is Strange: True Colors seems set to live up to its’ cult status. Life is Strange is a multi-award-winning video game franchise where each game tells a standalone, emotional story about a new character – often with a twist of the supernatural. Life is Strange: True Colors features a brand new story and protagonist, making it the perfect jumping-on point for new players. The series has come a long way since the first instalment launched way back in 2015.

Many of us immediately had our hearts gripped by the tale of Max Caulfield’s peculiar and compelling time-traveling saga when the game launched on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and since then Deck Nine Games, Dontnod, and Square Enix have been expanding the universe in respectful style.

Following on from Max and Chloe’s adventure in the first game, Life Is Strange 2 took us to a whole new cast of characters and was created by the same development studio (that’ll be Dontnod Entertainment). Digging deeper into Chloe’s backstory was Deck Nine Games and Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.

The studio did such a good job of nailing the vibe and outlook of the series that Square Enix invited the developer back to add another entry to the series: Life is Strange: True Colors, which follows the story of Alex Chen, a 21-year-old Asian-American woman who travels to the town of Haven Springs and discovers more than she bargains for in her new home.

Read on below to discover everything we know about Life is Strange: True Colors.

Life is Strange: True Colors release date, platforms and Wavelength DLC

Square Enix has announced that Life is Strange: True Colors will launch on September 9 in the UK, and unlike other games in the series, will not be released episodically. It will all be playable in one go on launch day, though the game itself will be split into chapters to make it easier to digest.

The game will launch on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

It should be noted, however, that we’ve recently seen a delay to the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

“Life is Strange: True Colors for Nintendo Switch is running a little late,” says a note from the game’s Twitter account. “We won’t be quite ready to release on September 10 – but we still plan to release this year. Please watch our channels for a confirmed date over the coming weeks!”

At the time of writing, the Nintendo Switch version of the game does not have a release date.

The game will come in two versions:

• Standard Edition – Includes the base game and pre-order bonuses (these will be different, depending on where you purchase the game from).

• Deluxe Edition – Includes the base game, bonus DLC (Wavelengths), and the Hero Pack (which features outfits of other Life is Strange characters).

You can check out the trailer for the Wavelengths DLC – which is set to star fan-favourite character Steph Gingrich – below. Wavelengths rewards those who’ve already played through the main story by deepening their understanding of the town, and the people in it, before Alex’s arrival and acts as a prologue to True Colors, but (confusingly) comes out after the main game, with a release date of September 30.

Life is Strange: True Colors soundtrack

Angus & Julia Stone have reunited to score the soundtrack for Deck Nine’s forthcoming video game Life Is Strange: True Colors. This is something of a homecoming for the duo, since the siblings first appeared as a licensed track in Life is Strange, Episode 1 (in the now-iconic Chloe’s room scene), and their creation of an entire body of work for the latest game is another thread between Life is Strange: True Colors and the original series.

Released on August 20, Life Is Strange will be the sibling duo’s fifth album together, following on from 2017’s ‘Snow’. In the years since Angus released his 2019 album ‘Smooth Big Cat’ under the Dope Lemon moniker, and Julia released her first album in nine years, ‘Sixty Summers’, back in April.

The album was made over the past few years, when Angus and Julia weren’t focusing on their own solo work. The music was recorded in a number of locations including Angus’ farm, Colorado and Neil Finn’s studio in Auckland.

Life Is Strange: True Colors gameplay

If you want a clearer idea of how the game is going to play out – how Alex’s powers of empathy work, how you interact with the residents of Haven Springs, and what you actually do in the game proper – you’ll be pleased to know there’s a full 15 minutes of gameplay available to watch right now. And it’s from the very beginning of the game, too, so spoiler risk is minimal.

The 15-minute gameplay trailer (embedded above) sees Alex making her way to Haven Springs, Colorado and being reunited with her brother Gabe, where her powers kick in and allow her to sense how he’s feeling. There’s a nice big exposition dump right at the beginning, outlining Alex’s previous history with her powers (or ‘issues’) and contextualising the brand new events that are starting to unfold as Life is Strange: True Colors kicks off in earnest.

As ever in the series, there’s a lot of emphasis on choice: protagonist Alex Chen has her own personality, but you get to decide how that manifests, and your decisions and responses to the world around you will impact the story, the state of the world and more besides.

Given that Life is Strange has become synonymous with indie music, it’s no surprise to learn that Life is Strange: True Colors puts the music scene and an appreciation for all things sonic front and center: you can meet Steph in the local record store, browse music, and reminisce about experiences you had with your brother as you soak in the nostalgic atmosphere of the record store.

Romance is also integral to Life is Strange, and since Alex is bisexual, there are characters of more than one gender you can (attempt to) romance. Steph Gingrich (veteran LiS character and local DJ) and Ryan Lucan (a charming “tree cop”, and best friend of Alex’s brother Gabe) both show an interest in Alex, but it’s up to you to decide who will, ultimately, be the object of her desires.

Life is Strange: True Colors trailers

So far, we’ve seen a few trailers released for the game, with each clip focusing on different elements of the title.

First up, the Life is Strange: True Colors Announce Trailer – which is narrated by protagonist Alex, and gives you a bit more insight into who she is, and what’s going on with her unusual powers of empathy. We quickly clock that the idyllic township of Haven Springs isn’t all it’s cracked up to be: after Alex’s brother dies in a so-called accident, she’s quickly introduced to some of the more extreme emotions life can throw at you in a new and unfamiliar setting. Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town.

An E3 2021 trailer was also released for the game. “The psychic power of Empathy affects every interaction and relationship Alex has in the game and is fully under the player’s control,” says a blurb for this one.

“Use it to reveal the secrets of Haven Springs, the hidden facets of Alex’s past, and the future of her journey to find a place to call home.”

You can check that trailer – along with some other new bits about Life is Strange Remastered Collection – below.

Finally, there’s a trailer welcoming you to Haven Springs.

Narrated by Steph, a character who also starred in the prequel Life is Strange: Before The Storm, the video takes viewers on a guided tour of Haven Springs. “Set beneath breathtaking views of the rocky mountains, Haven Springs is a small town with a big heart,” says the video’s description.

The video also sees Steph throwing a live-action, role-playing fantasy spectacular alongside the town’s “legendary spring festival” which seems to be part carnival, part live music concert. It’s all very wholesome. Check it out below.

Life is Strange: True Colors will launch on September 9 for most regions on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The game will release in Singapore & Australia on September 10.