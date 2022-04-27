‘Life Is Strange: True Colors’ wins big at the 2022 Gayming Awards

The 2022 edition of The Gayming Awards were held on Monday night (April 25), with Life Is Strange: True Colors walking away with three trophies – check out the full list of winners below.

The Gayming Awards describes itself as the world’s first and only award ceremony celebrating all that is great about LGBTQ video gaming. Launched in 2021, it set out to celebrate the achievements within global gaming culture that represent and champion the LGBTQ experience.

Deck Nine’s Life Is Strange: True Colors won Game Of The Year while its protagonist Alex Chen won Best LGBTQ Character Award. The title also walked away with the Authentic Representation Award.

Elsewhere, Unpacking was awarded the title Best LGBTQ Indie Game and Minecraft streamer Aimsey was announced as the LGBTQ Streamer Of The Year.

Oh, this makes us so, so happy. Bi rep was a key part of our game, so we're thrilled to be recognized for that, and especially alongside our wonderful fellow nominees! 💗💜💙 https://t.co/uDI03WeQp1 — Unpacking 📦 Out NOW! (@UnpackingALife) April 25, 2022

Speaking about the awards, Robin Gray, CEO and founder of Gayming Magazine said: “Representation both in game and in the industry is critically important now more than ever. As the LGBTQ community is being attacked, divided and silenced, we owe it to the next generation of LGBTQ people to be seen in the games they love. It’s my honour to be able to stand here and bring us all together to lift each other up and celebrate queer excellence.”

“The whole LGBTQIA2+ community is one big family united under one fabulous umbrella and we must stand together as dark forces seek to divide us. Let me say this very clearly, there is no LGB without the T,” Gray added.

Below is the full list of winners from the 2022 Gayming Awards:

Game of the Year – Life is Strange: True Colors

Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award – Resident Evil Village

Gayming Icon Award – Tanya DePass

Industry Diversity Award – Ukie‘s #RaiseTheGame pledge

Authentic Representation Award – Life is Strange: True Colors

Best LGBTQ Character Award – Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Best LGBTQ Indie Game Award – Unpacking

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year – Aimsey

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports – Emi “CaptainFluke” Donaldson

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Award – Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again

Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment – The Pride Omnibus

