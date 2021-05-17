Lightforge Games studio formed from ex-Blizzard and Epic developers

A number of ex-Blizzard and Epic Games developers have formed Lightforge Games, a new indie studio specialising in RPGs.

Founded by Matt Schembari (Epic), Nathan Fairbanks (Bioware, Epic), Marc Hutcheson (Blizzard, Epic), and Glenn Rane (Blizzard), the team have between them produced games such as World of Warcraft, Fortnite, and Overwatch.

“We all love highly social, creative games, and we particularly love games where players drive the narrative,” Schembari, the CEO of Lightforge Games, said in a release statement, “We are looking to combine elements from Minecraft or Roblox with tabletop RPGs to form a new way to play roleplaying games. Given our backgrounds, making a game that looks to revolutionize RPGs was an obvious choice.”

Lightforge Games is an all-remote studio, which will specialise in RPGs and support workers from anywhere. “We’re building a studio for the long-haul where empathy for players and developers alike is at the core of everything we do. Building a fully remote company allows each team member to live wherever is best for their life situation,” Schembari added.

The statement ended with Lightforge Games confirming that they are currently hiring “from all walks of life”.

In related news, Jeff Kaplan, the director of Overwatch and the vice president of Blizzard Entertainment, has recently announced that he is leaving the company after 19 years.

An update on the official Overwatch site explains that Aaron Keller, one of the original team members that helped create Overwatch, will be stepping in to direct the game in Kaplan’s absence.