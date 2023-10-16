‘Like A Dragon Gaiden’ will add an English dub after launch

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will not feature an English dub when it launches on November 9 – this will instead arrive in a post-launch patch.

Voice actor Yong Yea, who plays protagonist Kazuma Kiryu in the game, pointed out the fine print on publisher Sega’s official website for Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name in a post to X.

Since Like A Dragon: Gaiden is a few weeks away and many may not know about this, thought I should let you know the English dub will not be available on the 11/8 launch date and will release as a post-launch patch (no official date yet). Hope you'll look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/BWJcM5GvNz — Yong Yea 🐉 Eng Voice of Kiryu (@YongYea) October 15, 2023

Advertisement

As shown, Japanese will be the only voiced language for the role-playing game and English will be added “in a post-launch patch distribution”.

The supported languages for subtitles are Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Spanish and Traditional Chinese. These will all be featured from launch.

Neither Ryu Ga Gotoku or Sega have shared a possible date for the post-launch patch, but it is expected that fans will not have long to wait for the English dub.

In NME‘s list of the most exciting upcoming releases that appeared at Gamescom 2023, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name delivered that same zaniness as the rest of the series, but still stood on its own two feet.

“In just 25 minutes with The Man Who Erased His Name, we laid on the charm in a live-action cabaret segment, won street fights with an exploding cigarette, and visited a glitzy arena to take part in a one-versus-100 battle,” wrote Andy Brown.

Advertisement

Set in between Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Kiryu becomes an agent working for the Daidoji Faction under the name “Joryu” following his supposed death.

As an agent, he now has access to gadgets that give him the edge in combat, like trip wires, or the player is able to swap to the original Yakuza style of fighting on the fly.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on November 9 and will also be playable through Game Pass on PC and console.

In other gaming news, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was finalised last week, adding series like Call Of Duty, Diablo, World Of Warcraft and more to its roster.