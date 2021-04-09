Lil Nas X releases free browser video game, ‘Twerk Hero’

American rapper Lil Nas X has released a free browser video game titled Twerk Hero.

The musician announced the game’s release on Twitter on Thursday, April 8. The game is now free to play on internet browsers and acts as a tie-in to his latest hit single, ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. The game can be played on PC browsers as well as mobile browsers.

MY NEW GAME “TWERK HERO” IS OUT NOW! CAN U MAKE IT THROUGH ALL LEVELS?! pic.twitter.com/Juhr1jiZx4 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 7, 2021

The game, which can be played here, was developed in partnership with Roni Games and Columbia records. Twerk Hero will give players control of Lil Nas X with his back faced towards the screen as players get him to twerk along to ‘Montero’ without missing as many beats as possible, akin to popular rhythm games like Dance Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero.

Lil Nas X is no stranger to video games, having hosted a virtual concert in Roblox last November, which was attended by more than 33million gamers worldwide. Check out the concert performance below.

Lil Nas X also shared his thoughts on the future of virtual concerts in games earlier this week. The rapper suggested in a short tweet that GTA Online should begin hosting virtual concerts

Other musicians who have recently released their own version of rhythm games recently include Queen. The legendary British rock act released their first official mobile game titled Queen: Rock Tour in March for iOS and Android devices.

The game was released to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, and gives players the ability to recreate bits of the band’s iconic styles, while costuming their outfits. Gamers are able to play as Freddie Mercury, Brian May, John Deacon or Roger Taylor, and will perform at 10 historic venues worldwide, recreating the band’s iconic tours.