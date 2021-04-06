Lil Nas X thinks virtual concerts should be hosted through ‘GTA Online’

American rapper Lil Nas X has shared his thoughts on which video game would be a good fit for virtual concerts moving forward.

READ MORE: The future of music festivals might be inside video games

The rapper took to Twitter on April 4 to share his thoughts, saying: “gta should do virtual concerts”. This short tweet has since garnered over 142 thousand likes on the social media platform.

gta should do virtual concerts — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

Lil Nas X’s suggestion may not be too far from becoming a possibility, as GTA Online has in the past hosted several small virtual concerts. In December last year, the game debuted a new virtual underground club called The Music Locker.

The virtual club has featured performances from real-world DJs such as Detroit-based producer Moodymann, Berlin collective Keinemusik, and a residency from house and disco DJ Palms Trax.

Several other games have also played host to virtual concerts over the past year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These games include Fortnite, and Minecraft which has held full-scale music festivals in-game.

Fortnite has hosted two concerts since the pandemic, Travis Scott’s Astronomical show in late April last year, and electronic producer and DJ Kaskade’s Monstercat showcase on March 26 last month. The game also hosted a performance by producer Marshmello in 2019, which drew in 10.7 million players.

Travis Scott’s Astronomical show broke Fortnite‘s streaming records when it took place in April last year, with 12.3million concurrent players taking part in the one-night-only online event.

Advertisement

Another game that featured festivals and concerts last year was Fuser, which trains players to be virtual DJs through music-mixing gameplay. Esteemed producer Diplo also participated in the game, taking on a number of competition winners in a virtual DJ battle in November last year.