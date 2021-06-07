Logan Paul wore mint-condition ‘Pokémon’ card during fight, now says it’s worth $1 million

Logan Paul has said the mint-condition Charizard Pokémon card he wore during his fight with Floyd Mayweather is now worth £707,000 ($1million USD).

The controversial YouTuber wore the card around his neck as he stepped into the ring, keeping it encased in a plastic wallet throughout. At the following press conference, Paul was spotted wearing it again and was asked about the value of the card.

“It’s a BGS 10 Charizard,” Paul explained, “first edition Charizard. It’s one of three in the world. It is my prized possession. Ever since I got this graded at a ten, the momentum in my life has been crazy. It’s my good luck charm.”

“I mean now, shit, this is a million-dollar card, baby. This is the card I walked out [with] to the Floyd Mayweather fight. This is a million-dollar card.”

The prices of Pokémon cards have skyrocketed in the last year, with many taking to collecting during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

“When COVID-19 hit, a lot of Gen X and Millennials were looking for things to do and we found a lot of these guys and girls started playing Pokémon again because they grew up with it,” Joe Maddalena, the executive vice president of Texas-based Heritage Auctions said of the increase in demand.

YouTube jumped on this trend, and Logan Paul himself has created many videos unboxing highly valued Pokémon cards, spending over $2,000,000 in one video. Kotaku pointed out that of Paul’s last 10 videos, four were about Pokémon cards.

Scalpers also began to turn a profit on the limited edition 25th anniversary Pokémon toys in Happy Meals from McDonald’s.

