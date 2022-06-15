‘Lollipop Chainsaw’ is making a comeback

It’s been announced that Lollipop Chainsaw will be making a return.

The zombie game, developed by Grasshopper Manufacture, was originally released in 2012 for Xbox 360 and PS3 and starred cheerleader-turned-zombie slayer Juliet Starling and the head of her former boyfriend Nick.

Despite the fact writer and director Suda51 had just released cult favourites Killer7 alongside No More Heroes, and the game’s script was worked on by Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn, Lollipop Chainsaw garnered mixed reviews at launch and never received a sequel.

Happy 10-year anniversary to the only video game I've ever worked on, with the maestro @suda_51. #LollipopChainsaw pic.twitter.com/6Jd0yodlvT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2022

Advertisement

The game is not backwards compatible on Xbox, isn’t listed among the streamable PS3 games on the new PS Plus, and was never released on PC.

However, Lollipop Chainsaw recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, with executive producer Yoshimi Yasuda taking to Twitter to announce “Lollipop Chainsaw is back by (his new studio) Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.”

Lollipop Chainsaw はドラガミゲームスで復活させます。楽しみに待っていてください…!!!

Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.#ロリポップチェーンソー

#DragamiGames pic.twitter.com/RlcLrxMkKK — 安田善巳 (@yasudaD5) June 14, 2022

No further details have been confirmed, with fans hoping for a remaster or a sequel. However, neither Suda51 nor co-writer Gunn have commented on Lollipop Chainsaw’s revival.

Speaking about working with Gunn, Suda told NME that, “James, who was oozing with talent even back then, took the [game’s] scenario and totally amplified the awesomeness,” Suda recalled. “I was able to meet with him in person at the Lollipop Chainsaw event we did at GDC, he was a very pleasant and polite creator. I have nothing but great memories of that collaboration.”

Advertisement

In other news, Todd Howard, director at Bethesda Softworks, has revealed the company’s roadmap for the next few years. Following the release of Starfield in 2023, the studio will then release The Elder Scrolls 6, with Fallout 5 following after that.

Speaking about the wait between games, Howard said: “They do take a while, I wish they came out faster, I really do, we’re trying as hard as we can, but we want them to be as best as they can be for everybody.”