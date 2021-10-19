London Games Festival is returning in April 2022

London Games Festival is officially returning in April 2022 for its seventh annual edition.

London Games Festival 2022 will run from Friday, April 1 through to Sunday, April 10 and will feature onsite and online events such as cultural hits like Now Play This. A brand new consumer event called W.A.S.D. will also make its debut during the festival while participants such as the BAFTA Games Awards will make a return.

The 2022 festival theme is “ESCAPE THE METAVERSE”, exploring the ways popular games and virtual worlds are blending with real life to create the future of entertainment.

Here’s a full breakdown of the festival events taking place next year:

April 1: A free to attend outdoor event in the heart of London to kickstart the festival, featuring the LGF22 Official Selection plus other artworks and installations drawn from festival content

April 5 – April 8: The seventh Games Finance Market, a leading event that connects games makers with funders for face to face meetings

April 2 – April 10: Collaboration with Now Play This at Somerset House with events and workshops around the venue with a public exhibition running April 8 to April 10

April 7 – April 9: New event ‘W.A.S.D’ will run at Tobacco Dock promising a place for consumers to play games, chat to developers, meet favourite content creators and share their love of games

The festival’s returning programme of panels and conferences available in-person and with recordings available on the LGF World Stage EPG

April 7: The BAFTA Games Awards is set to return as a physical event along with a livestream

London Games Festival is delivered by Games London, an initiative from Film London, the capital’s screen industries agency, and video games trade body Ukie. The annual event has become a renowned celebration of games culture and a key driver for participating businesses with games studios involved in 2021’s digital festival reported total business deals in excess of £20million.

“Thanks to a fresh round of funding from the Mayor, the London Games Festival is back for its seventh year and is going from strength to strength,” said Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries. “This cutting-edge industry has thrived during lockdown and next year’s fantastic programme will promote the next generation of creative talent – generating jobs and investment and helping to confirm London as the games capital of the world.”

Tickets for the London Games Festival will go on sale later this year.

