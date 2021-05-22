Long awaited sequel ‘Victoria 3’ announced by Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive has announced Victoria 3 at its digital fan convention PDXCon.

The announcement comes 11 years after the launch of Victoria 2. The grand strategy series focusses on the economics, industrialisation, and diplomacy of the Victorian era.

Games start in 1836 and continue through to 1936; players will be able to play as one of the many different nation states of the time period. The announcement trailer is available below:

As Victoria 2 was released over a decade ago, the continued demand for a sequel has become a meme for the Paradox Community, something that Martin Anward, Game Director of Victoria 3, made light of in the first developer diary for the game. “No, this isn’t a belated April Fools joke. After all these years, and all these memes, Victoria 3 really is confirmed at last,” he said.

Anward continued to explain Paradox Interactive’s plans for Victoria 2, confirming the return of Victoria “pop system” for population management. “Our vision for Victoria 3 is to create what we call a ‘Society Sim’ – a game that is first and foremost about the internal workings of the 19th-century country that you are playing” he explained.

“Politics, Economy and Diplomacy are the three most important parts of the game” Anward said, “Wars are of course a part of the game (just as they were a part of the Victorian age), but Victoria 3 is *not* a wargame or a game about map painting.”

Anward promised more diaries over the course of development, and signed off by listing four game pillars of design that the studio had focussed on during initial development. “National Gardening” was first, the idea that the player’s main focus would be on “tweaking and evolving” their nation.

“Diplomatic Eminence” promises that everything achievable by war will be achievable via diplomacy. “Everything is political” positions politics at the heart of Victoria 3, meaning all major features should tie back to Pops and Interest Groups.

Finally, “Era of Change” will attempt to convey the tumultuous nature of the Victorian era, reflecting the immense political, cultural, technical and social changes of the era. All of this and more is covered in the first official developer diary.

Recently, Paradox Interactive announced that they had stopped work on their other grand strategy game, ‘Imperator: Rome’ due to commitments to other tiles.