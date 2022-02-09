‘Lord Of The Rings’ mod for ‘Total War’ to rebrand after copyright claim

Total War: Rise Of Mordor has been removed from Mod DB following a DMCA takedown claim filed by Warner Bros..

According to the developers, “Rise Of Mordor is a non-commercial, fan-made mod for Total War: Attila. Mod visuals are based on WETA designs for Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit films. Mod campaign and battle designs are based on Lord Of The Rings and other official books, based in Middle-Earth.”

Sharing a post about the takedown, the creators wrote: “From what we know, this has to do with copyright infringement, as Warner Brothers holds rights to making games related to both The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit movies. At the same time, we do not know the specific reason triggering their intervention, seeing as we are a modification for an existing game and a non commercial project.”

Advertisement

“We have sent emails to the Intellectual Property team of Warner Brothers and we are currently waiting on some form of answer, as well as a way to continue uploading our work here. Our developers are still going strong and you will soon see some previews we’re sure you will enjoy!”

Rather than deleting the Mod (which is currently still available on Nexus Mods), the game will be rebranded. Fans are invited to pitch ideas via this Google form. “Pitch your titles and make sure they are not copyrighted. War Of The Ring is copyrighted,” reads the form.

In other news, Creative Assembly’s strategy title Total War: Medieval 2 is coming to mobile devices via iOS and Android additions this year.

Originally a PC title released in 2006, and part of a series known for high-intensity large-scale battles, Total War: Medieval 2 will release on mobile this “spring”, according to an announcement video.