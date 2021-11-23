‘Lord of the Rings’ studio developing new game based on “major worldwide IP”

The effects and props studio behind The Lord Of the Rings has revealed that it’s currently developing a game based on a “major worldwide IP”.

As reported by GameSpot, a job ad for a producer role at the Weta Workshop gaming division has appeared, indicating that the studio is working on a new game based on “an incredibly rich and inspiring license.”

“We’re looking for a Producer to help us develop cutting edge games,” Weta Workshop said on Facebook. “Our next PC release is an incredibly rich and inspiring license that will fill fans and players around the world with delight. Sound interesting?”

Weta Workshop also said on the job ad that it’s “Currently looking for an exceptionally talented Game Producer to join our team in beautiful Wellington. The role will help us deliver our next PC and Console game project with a major worldwide IP that is very close to our hearts.”

The description for the unannounced project reads: “Get in on the ground of this exciting next phase here in the Interactive team at Weta Workshop!”

Currently, the producer job is the only position that is open at the studio, but it’s possible more will be added in the future.

For now, Weta hasn’t confirmed or announced the project it’s working on. As the company worked alongside Peter Jackson on his Lord Of the Rings trilogy, it’s possible that a Lord Of the Rings game might be the mystery “major worldwide IP”.

Wets Workshop has developed games such as Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders, Dr. Grordbort’s Boosters, and Combonauts.

In other news, the Mexico civilization is joining Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition as a DLC next week. On December 1, all owners of the previously released United States civilization DLC will receive The Burning of USS Philadelphia historical battle for free, even if they don’t own the latest Mexico DLC.