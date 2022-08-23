‘Lords Of The Fallen’ reboot announced with a trailer at Gamescom

A Lords Of The Fallen follow up called The Lords Of The Fallen was announced via a trailer tonight at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The new game will be developed by Hexworks, a studio of CI Games, which was the studio behind the 2014 original.

A soulslike fantasy role-playing game, this new take on the game has a dark fantasy setting, with a core feature being the split between the realm of the living and the dead. A full reveal is set for later this year.

Check out the three-minute trailer narrated by Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn below.

A vast world of shadow & chaos awaits in the all-new epic, dark fantasy action-RPG #TheLordsoftheFallen. As a new age of devastation dawns, behold the very first trailer below… #DareToHope Wishlist Now on PC, PS5 & Xbox X/S: https://t.co/NnGysIMDvT pic.twitter.com/3i4Q4nF4zX — The Lords of the Fallen (@lotfgame) August 23, 2022

Taking place over a thousand years after the original Lords Of The Fallen, the new game will have an interconnected map five times the size of the original filled with NPC quests and a rich narrative. Unlike some soulslike titles though, The Lords Of The Fallen will also have a seamless co-op feature, letting two players team up for uninterrupted online play.

“The Lords of the Fallen is the spiritual successor fans of the original title have always wanted,” said creative director Cezar Virtosu. “The game is significantly larger, with a vast, interconnected dual world split between the realms of the living and dead, that players can explore alone or with friends. It’s darker and more challenging, with faster soulslike combat, stronger thematic, richer narrative, deeper RPG systems, and more immersive storytelling.”

When the original Lords Of The Fallen was released in 2014 it was met with middling reviews and reception, with it having a “mixed” rating from over 11,000 reviews on Steam.

The Lords Of The Fallen is coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and is powered by Unreal Engine 5.

