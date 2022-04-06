‘Lost Ark’ roadmap reveals two new classes coming in April and May

Over on the official Lost Ark blog, a roadmap for Smilegate’s MMORPG has revealed two new classes are coming to the game, one this month; another in May.

First up, this month will see The Glaivier coming to Lost Ark. The description says it will be the fifth martial artist advance class, saying “The Glaivier has two distinct skill sets which can be swapped between — Focus and Flurry — with each stance and skill set represented by one of her two weapons”.

As well as this new class, a new continent (South Vern) will bring new characters and quests as the second tier three continent, requiring an item level of 1340 to begin. Also in April there will be improvements to co-op, and improved Book of Coordination settings.

May adds the fourth warrior advanced class to Lost Ark in the form of the Destroyer. The official description says that Destroyers are “armed with a variety of skills centered around charging into the heart of the fray,” and that “their hammer attacks are so catastrophically crushing that Destroyers can bend gravity to their will”.

May will also bring in Trial Guardian Raids, which is a new weekly activity for players “looking for a challenge”. This raid tasks Lost Ark owners with defeating three Guardians, each with their own item level requirement. These battles will rotate each week to keep things fresh.

There are other pieces of content planned for May like the Deskaluda Guardian Raid and Valtan Legion Raid, but both of these ideas are listed as “tentative”, so there’s no guarantee they will make the planned May dates.

