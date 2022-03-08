‘Lost Ark’ surpasses 20million global users

Amazon Games and Smilegate have announced that its free-to-play MMO RPG Lost Ark has surpassed 20million players worldwide.

Following its Western launch on February 11 last month, the Korean MMO has already passed its 20million milestone in less than a month, with the developers confirming that even three days after its launch, the game garnered more than 4.7million new users.

It’s also been revealed that more than 10million of Lost Ark’s players come from North America, Europe, South America, and Australia.

“Overall, the excitement surrounding Lost Ark from around the world is quickly gaining steam, as evidenced by the growing number of global players,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games.

“Together with Smilegate, we are committed to supporting the growing community with a robust roadmap of updates in the years to come.”

Even after a couple of days of launching in the West, the free-to-play game reached over 1million concurrent players on Steam, breaking records and hitting an all-time peak on the platform. Amazon Games has since confirmed in a press release that the highest number of concurrent users passed 1.32million, which is the second-highest in Steam history.

“Lost Ark has been well-received by experts in terms of development value and game quality, and the number of the users is steadily increasing,” said Wongil Chi, CEO at Smilegate.

In a separate milestone, Lost Ark has banned over one million bot accounts. On the bans, Smilegate said “We know that there is more work to be done and want players to know that this is only one step in what will be an active and ongoing process.”

