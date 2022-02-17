‘Lost Ark’ update adds new EU server, stops players from getting booted

Smilegate has released a new Lost Ark patch that addresses the common booting problem for EU regions while adding a new server.

Following the western launch of the Korean MMO on February 11, there have recently been reports of players being kicked from specific Lost Ark EU servers while waiting in lengthy queues of up to thousands of players.

Today (February 17), it looks like the developer has addressed both issues by releasing a new update, which has “implemented the groundwork for a new region to host servers in Europe, called ‘Europe West’.”

In the patch notes, Smilegate mentions that although the update is now live for all players and they will be able to see the new region selection tab following maintenance, “these servers will not be available to players immediately.”

All servers will be brought down on 2/16 at 11:59 PM PT (2/17 at 7:59 AM UTC) for an update. Downtime is estimated to last approximately 3 hours. Read full patch notes!

📝 https://t.co/fOhoFZDEJh pic.twitter.com/GUk3Z8ItoI — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 17, 2022

The Lost Ark update also includes some features that address bugs and other issues with the MMO while also introducing improvements to the “store connection and Product Inventory.” Of course, one of the most significant issues where players would get booted from the Central Europe region server has also been corrected.

The new region servers were announced earlier this week (February 14) to combat long queue times. At the time, European players were leaving negative reviews on Steam to show their dissatisfaction with the current server state.

“While we understand lengthy queue times may persist, we will need time to ensure everything is set up to be in top shape to help accommodate all players to get in-game. We’ll share an update on exact timings as soon as possible,” the previous blog said.

In other related news, Lost Ark recently hit its second-highest all-time peak and broke Steam records with over one million concurrent players playing the MMO at the same time.